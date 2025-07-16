Letters to the Editor: Why is Trump waiting 50 days to follow through on Russia tariff threat?

To the editor: President Trump has threatened tariffs against Russia if a Ukraine peace deal is not reached within 50 days ( “Trump threatens Russia with tariffs and boosts U.S. weapons for Ukraine,” July 14). That raises an immediate question for Trump: How many more people need to die?

Can you imagine Trump’s rhetoric if President Biden made the same decision under the same circumstances while in office? Russia could make the decision to cease military action immediately if that government were motivated to do so. Instead of 50 days, the mandate should have been five days. How does Trump rationalize the 50 days after his experience of being dragged along by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s destruction of civilian buildings, hospitals, schools, maternity wards and homes? Is it weakness or fear? How can anyone who has the power to change the course of events live with complicity in allowing Russia to continue the obliteration of so many people’s lives?

Congress, the MAGA base and the American people should demand more of Trump.

Sidney Pelston, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: This article ( “Trump to meet NATO secretary general as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales,” July 13) and earlier ones show that European leaders are getting serious about Russia’s assault on Ukraine and are cooperating with the U.S. on using the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to counter Putin’s aggression. This could be more effective than Putin originally feared when he launched his first attack in 2014 — an attack that only strengthened Ukraine’s desire to join NATO.

Dale Pfremmer, Agoura Hills

..

To the editor: It has become increasingly apparent that, for his own sake, Putin cannot afford to end his war in Ukraine. Putin probably y knows that if he does, he will almost certainly lose control of Russia, which could lead to dire consequences for himself.

But what if he had an alternative? Trump could offer Putin asylum here in the U.S. Who wouldn’t choose to live out their retirement years in Florida next to Disney World? Trump just needs to make sure Immigration and Customs Enforcement leaves Putin alone.

Dave Wilson, Murrieta, Calif.