Letters to the Editor: A path outside of college shouldn’t only be presented at less affluent schools

To the editor: “Not every student wants to go the college route. Not every student needs to do that.” While this is true, this sort of message has historically been directed at the poor and primarily students of color ( “College is not for every student. How schools are steering them to high-demand jobs,” July 15). You will be hard pressed to find this kind of thinking in affluent schools or communities, where the importance of college as a stepping stone to a better and more affluent life is continuously reinforced. When I start hearing more parents in places like San Marino or La Jolla tell their kids to pursue careers in the military or trades, then the “college isn’t for everyone” message may have a bit more resonance.

Peter D. Haro, San Diego

This writer is a professor in the history and political science department at San Diego City College.