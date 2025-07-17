Letters to the Editor: State leaders must fill the environment void left by the Trump administration

To the editor: Anyone paying attention to environmental policy in California surely found the Los Angeles Times’ recent article about the negative environmental impacts expected from federal funding cuts and policy changes to be more than a touch ironic ( “State officials say federal cuts threaten California’s environment,” July 11). The distress expressed by state officials is hard to stomach when just weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature brazenly gutted key environmental laws .

Even closer to home, Mayor Karen Bass’ proposed city budget took a chainsaw to environmental justice and climate resilience programs, which were thankfully largely restored by the City Council . The reality is we are not going to get federal support for climate resilience while Donald Trump is president. Decrying his disastrous actions while doing much of the same is simply unacceptable. It’s high time for our state and local leaders to fill the climate leadership void left at the federal level. The buck stops with them.

Bruce Reznik, Los Angeles

The writer is the executive director of Los Angeles Waterkeeper, a nonprofit that advocates for clean waterways.