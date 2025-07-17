Letters to the Editor: Want to bolster DLTA? Make it easier for everyone else to get there

To the editor:What is happening to downtown Los Angeles is hardly only because of what is happening in downtown Los Angeles ( “Central City Assn. says businesses need help to bounce back from raids and tariffs,” July 16).

Two key reasons people from elsewhere in the region don’t go there: The available public transit feels unsafe and unpleasant (and that’s putting it nicely), and driving there from as little as 10 miles away can often take up to two hours. In short, it’s no small effort to get there in the first place.

Lynn Balsamo, Santa Monica