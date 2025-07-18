Letters to the Editor: As Disneyland turns 70, readers share their earliest memories of their visits

To the editor: In reading this article, I feel compelled to cast my vote for Disneyland’s first decade as the best of times for those of us who were able to enjoy it ( “What was the greatest Disneyland era? We look back on 70 years at the happiest place on Earth,” July 17).

Shortly after I turned 5, my parents took the family to Disneyland just two weeks after its opening in 1955. Even in its early days, it fit the definition of “magic kingdom” to a T. While I was watching a parade, Zorro himself (Guy Williams) stopped his horse right in front of me and scrolled a familiar “Z” in the air with his famous saber. He then dismounted and signed my autograph book after having his merry band of characters do just the same.

The icing on the cake came when Walt Disney himself suddenly appeared, patted me on the head and told my parents “nice kid.” I suppose it helped that I was wearing an official Davy Crockett coonskin hat. To this day, I feel like Disney royalty as a result of his kind words. Those of us who remember what an “E” ticket is are a dwindling horde, but even after all these years, I still remember that day and the kind pat on the head from the man himself.

Stephen Lash, Carlsbad

To the editor: Thank you for this wonderful overview of the 70-year history of Disneyland. Seventy years ago, when I was 8, my sister was 12 and my brother was 6, my parents decided to take us on a five-week drive across the country from the Boston suburbs to Los Angeles to be part of the grand opening of Disneyland. We drove without GPS, but with the old AAA booklets, to see our beautiful country. Along the way, we stopped at Yellowstone, Bryce, Zion and Yosemite national parks. But what was most memorable was our wonderful time at Disneyland’s grand opening.

All our neighbors came out to say goodbye as we started our journey, and we drove in an old DeSoto without air conditioning. But we didn’t care because we got to see so much. We collected small pendants from each state and learned to appreciate this great country’s beauty and natural wonders. Because of this experience, I am still an active traveler all over the world, and it all started with my parents’ desire to imbue in us a love of seeing this country and the world — and of course, Disneyland.

Fran Lyons, Encino

To the editor: My dad began working at Walt Disney Studios in 1956 just after the opening of Disneyland. He would tell us that the Disney motto was “Never stop creating.” All Disney employees were given free tickets to the park annually. While driving from Hollywood to Anaheim took about two hours since the 5 Freeway was just being constructed, my mom would pack a lunch to eat in the car during the long journeys. Very special memories.

Cheryl Ortega, Los Feliz

To the editor: Disney may have created “70 years of magic” but, elsewhere in the same edition of the paper, the Los Angeles Times noted that Disney pledged $15 million for President Trump’s library to resolve a defamation lawsuit ( “After CBS and ABC’s Trump settlements, Democrats want to curb presidential library gifts,” July 16). That pretty much cancels out Disney magic in my book.

Mary Montes, West Hills