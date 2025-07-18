Letters to the Editor: California schools face an ‘urgent budget crisis’ over Trump’s withholding of funds

Los Angeles Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho sits with third-grade students at Lenicia B. Weemes Elementary School on the first day of classes in 2023.

To the editor: The Trump administration’s claim that it is merely reviewing fiscal year 2025 funds is deeply misleading ( “California, other states sue Trump for withholding $6.8 billion in critical education funds,” July 14). In reality, the administration is withholding $6.8 billion in vital education funding already appropriated by Congress and previously scheduled for release on July 1, 2025.

This delay is causing an urgent budget crisis. School districts nationwide, including in Los Angeles, depend on these funds for summer programs and preparations for the fall. Instead, we’re witnessing program closures, layoffs and families scrambling for safe, enriching spaces for their children.

As executive director of ExpandLA, which leads a coalition of more than 500 youth-serving organizations across L.A. County, I see the devastating impact firsthand. Parents face impossible choices between work and child care, causing economic ripple effects devastating local businesses and communities.

The administration must immediately release these funds. Our children’s futures are at stake.

Lou Calanche, Los Angeles