Letters to the Editor: Meaningful immigration reform must come from both sides of the aisle

To the editor: If we are to have meaningful immigration reform, which hasn’t happened for nearly 40 years, both sides of the aisle must participate ( “Democrats, playing defense on immigration, see a flicker of hope in new polls,” July 17). Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida has introduced a bill called the Dignity Act of 2025, which provides legal status to undocumented migrants who meet certain requirements, have no serious criminal record, pay restitution and give 1% of their earnings to the U.S. government.

As Washington bureau chief Michael Wilner notes, Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is also working on immigration reform. He is a centrist Democrat and has a proposal titled “Securing the Border and Fueling Economic Prosperity.” His plan calls for significant border security enhancements as well as an increase in visa and green card opportunities and pathways to citizenship.

Americans from both parties could support immigration reform that is humane and economically sensible. We now have two lawmakers from different political ideologies who have the opportunity to work together and get their colleagues on board on the way to making America a better place to live, and to create a more hopeful future for our children.

Advertisement

Anastacio Vigil, Santa Monica