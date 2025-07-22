Letters to the Editor: Kristi Noem should take a cue from President Reagan when it comes to L.A.

To the editor: Thirty-nine years ago , President Reagan stated in a news conference, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’” Reagan was held in the highest regard by Republicans for decades.

Last month, Republican Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, “We are staying [in Los Angeles] to liberate this city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country, and what they have tried to insert into this city” ( “After six months under Trump, California and L.A. are battlegrounds. Who benefits?,” July 20).

It’s amazing how the party of Lincoln would pivot to the party of being hypocritical. When it comes to state’s rights, President Trump has endorsed them when they work to his benefit. Meanwhile, we have local elections for mayors and governors. If we don’t like what our elected officials do, we can vote them out or recall them. And those who don’t like the results can move to a state that’s more to their liking. The system works when the federal government doesn’t interfere.

Noem, pay attention to Reagan. Don’t help.

Steve Saeta, Santa Rosa Valley

..

To the editor: California versus President Trump? Too limited. It’s Trump versus the media, the judiciary, education, healthcare, science, immigrants, trade and political alliances, foreign aid, climate change, lower and middle classes, academia and truth, democracy and the Constitution themselves.

Winfield Wilson, Redondo Beach