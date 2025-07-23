Letters to the Editor: California’s problems don’t inspire confidence in a Newsom presidential run

To the editor: It is hard to believe that Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely considering a run for the presidency in 2028 ( “Newsom needs to stop kidding around. He’s running for president,” July 21). His resume in running California is not one that would inspire confidence that he could lead our country. We have some of the highest taxes in the nation , highest gasoline prices and highest home-buying costs . We’ve spent $24 billion on homelessness over a five-year period, yet we still have the largest homeless population . We’ve spent billions on a bullet train that looks unlikely to be completed.

Maybe our governor could spend the rest of his term trying to solve some of these major issues that affect the lives of so many in our state.

Janet Polak, Beverly Hills