Letters to the Editor: The government should stop making ‘false promises’ for hopes of legal immigration

Javier Diaz Santana, who is deaf and mute, is a DACA recipient and was working at a car wash in Temple City when he was arrested during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid.

To the editor: The story of Javier Diaz Santana is truly heartbreaking ( “Deaf, mute and terrified: ICE arrests DACA recipient and ships him to Texas,” July 22). It is just one of many disturbing stories the Los Angeles Times has reported over the past few months. How many do we need to read before we Americans acknowledge that the land of the free and home of the brave has become the locus of cruelty? That really is the point.

While I am at it, the Department of Homeland Security’s offer of $1,000 to “self-deport,” with a chance to return legally to live the American dream later, is more than likely a false promise. In light of the administration’s recent actions, I think we can dispel the notion that legal immigration to the U.S. involves filling out an application, proving that you are a good person, then waiting in line. Unless an individual qualifies under one of the categories for immigrant visas, mostly related to family or profession, there is little chance of immigrating legally without being harassed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The U.S. government should stop making false promises and raising hopes. There is no hope, just more lies and more cruelty.

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

To the editor: Please tell me that Diaz will be suing the federal government for what it has done and is doing to him. I feel as if I’m living in a dystopian state.

When I see the DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s commercial on television attempting to sell the public on the lie that it is the worst of the worst that are being rounded up by ICE agents, the rhetoric reminds me of the North Korean “news” broadcasters touting the actions of their “dear leader.”

Ronald Webster, Long Beach

To the editor: It was with great sadness and alarm that I read the July 22 stories of the detentions of Diaz and Narciso Barranco ( “3 U.S. Marine brothers faced toughest mission: Getting their dad freed from ICE custody,” July 22). The brutality and inhumane treatment these men experienced at the hands of ICE should worry every citizen. Immigrants, legal or illegal, are human beings and deserve to be treated with respect and knowledge that they have legal rights.

Carol Karas, Camarillo