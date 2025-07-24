Letters to the Editor: Congress requires fundamental reforms to regain its relevance to the people

President Trump after he signed his signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts at the White House early this month.

To the editor: The story of President Trump chiseling away at Congress’ power is hardly news anymore ( “With gavel in hand, Trump chisels away at the power of a compliant Congress,” July 21). The decline of Congress as an effective institution has been happening for years — slowly at first but accelerating in recent times. What succeeded in the 18th century doesn’t address the realities of the 21st.

The last and only instance in which Congress declared war before significant hostilities began was in 1812 . In today’s fast-paced world, it is nearly impossible for more than 500 legislators to make swift, well-informed decisions, especially on matters of national security. Fundamental change is long overdue.

For Congress to reclaim its role as an equal partner among the three branches of government, it must be restructured to meet the demands of our era. While the United States is more of a republic than a direct democracy, Congress could — and should — embrace republican principles of delegation and efficiency, particularly in areas like national security. Only through such reforms can Congress regain its relevance and effectively serve the nation.

Advertisement

Jack Kaczorowski, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: As Lisa Mascaro writes, there is a “transfer of political power, from Capitol Hill to the White House as a compliant Congress is ceding more and more of its prerogative to the presidency.”

What happened to the balance of power? What happened to legislators representing the will of their constituency?

Sadly, we are witnessing and feeling the effects of an imperial presidency. His whim is their command. His power overrides the law. Fearful legislators no longer have the well-being of constituents as their guiding principle.

Advertisement

The “No Kings” protests voiced our concerns that authoritarianism should not control our lives and well-being. We continue to hope for justice to restore balance to this democracy, not a kingdom.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles