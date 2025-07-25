Letters to the Editor: As Trump administration comes for trans youth’s healthcare, ‘who’s next?’

To the editor: The article about Children’s Hospital Los Angeles closing its pediatric gender clinic after 30 years stated, “In June, the decision to shutter the clinic was widely condemned. Advocates said Children’s Hospital L.A. had ‘thrown trans kids under the bus’ in disregard of state law. Few are saying that now” ( “End of transgender care at Children’s Hospital L.A. signals nationwide shift under Trump,” July 23).

On the contrary, on July 17 , around 100 people gathered in front of CHLA in protest, the latest in a number of demonstrations against the closure. That’s not a “few.”

To paraphrase Martin Niemöller’s poem, “First they came for the trans kids, and I did not speak up because I was not a trans kid.” Who’s next with this administration? Sadly, we will find out soon enough. Shame on CHLA for obeying in advance.

Denis Cagna, Los Angeles

To the editor: It is one thing to have rules on bathroom use and sports participation and another to deny care to transgender youth. This is a bad look, conservatives; unloving and exceptionally weak.

Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley