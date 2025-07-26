Letters to the Editor: Readers call on U.S. to help starving Gazans: ‘We need to be better than this’

To the editor: It is agonizing to witness the mass malnutrition and starvation in Gaza, and the fact that our own government is enabling this horror shames our country ( “Israel is pushing Gaza into starvation, global aid groups say,” July 24). More than 165 major international charities have called for an end to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The group, backed by Israel and the U.S., requires that starving people travel long distances to aid hubs where there are near-daily reports of deadly shootings by Israeli forces. Since the start of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, at least 1,000 Gazans have been killed while trying to get food, according to the latest numbers from the U.N. human rights office. Israel blames Hamas for this travesty, but in fact, it is Israel that could call off its forces immediately.

The U.S. must put pressure on Israel to end the blockade, reject the militarization of aid distribution and demand an immediate ceasefire.

Betty Guthrie, Portola Valley, Calif.

To the editor: Why are our American dollars being used to contribute to the malnutrition and deaths of civilians and children in Gaza? It is not right and needs to end. We can help Israel most by helping to end this suffering now.

We need to be better than this.

George Saade, Pico Rivera

To the editor: Little babies and young children starving. The photos are gut-wrenching. With all of the food and food waste in this world, there should be no excuse for this. Maybe the excuse is politics — the gift that keeps on giving.

Georgette Rieck, Santa Monica