Letters to the Editor: The government has a ‘debt addiction,’ not a spending addiction

To the editor: Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy claims that the federal government has a “spending addiction” that’s causing economic issues ( “Trump’s Fed battle is not like his other political tussles,” July 23). That’s not it, though — it’s more like a debt addiction. Drastically cutting revenue to provide tax relief for the wealthiest Americans makes for greater debt, which then requires cuts to essential services that help lower-earning households. But voters need, want and value those services, so Congress won’t be able to match the loss of revenue with equal or greater cuts in the essential services. It’s time for voters to wake up to this.

Pat Cathcart, Pasadena