Letters to the Editor: Democrats must regain power in the midterms to protect renewable energy

To the editor: Despite all the promise of renewable energy, President Trump has “cut many federal renewable energy programs, with a renewed emphasis on fossil fuels” ( “U.N. says booming solar, wind and other clean energy hit global tipping point for even lower costs,” July 22). This entire situation is analogous to the parable of the good Samaritan.

Recalling the parable, an injured man is ignored by people who should be expected to help, but is aided by a member of what was seen as a lowly class.

The injured man in the parable corresponds to the human and economic damages from climate change, which overwhelming scientific evidence shows is getting progressively worse. We should expect effective governmental action, but instead the problem is being exacerbated by Trump, who is rolling back initiatives that combat climate change. The class trying to help are out-of-power Democrats, who are disadvantaged as was the Samaritan in the parable.

Advertisement

With all this power held by such a destructive president and a sycophantic Republican Congress, it is essential that Democrats gain control of Congress in the midterms.

Jack Holtzman and Irwin Rubenstein, San Diego