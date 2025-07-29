Letters to the Editor: A poem read at Biden’s inauguration rings truer than ever now

To the editor: If the news is getting you down, be uplifted by reading Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb,” which she read at President Biden’s inauguration. And when you see the Trump administration attacking a national monument’s carefully researched depiction of history, calling it “a false reconstruction” that disparages Americans ( “Trump ordered purge of ‘unpatriotic’ signage from national parks. How one California spot complied,” July 23), focus on Gorman’s lines: “Being American is more than a pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into and how we repair it.”

Jean Collinsworth, Claremont

..

To the editor: So having verifiable historical information at Muir Woods is “unpatriotic”? The person forcing this nonsense is the same one who claimed that we “took over the airports” and “manned the air” during the Revolutionary War. This is just one more thing from the MAGA administration to try to make us as ignorant as it is.

Steve Slakey, Glendora