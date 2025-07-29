Letters to the Editor: Readers offer their own grades for Trump’s first six months

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States as Melania Trump holds a Bible on Jan. 20.

To the editor: Going along with contributing writer Josh Hammer’s A-average assessment ( “Report card on Trump’s first six months shows a lot of wins, a little room for growth,” July 25), I offer these additions:

Ensuring the increase of economic inequality in this country: A+. With President Trump’s manipulation of tariffs and taxes, American billionaires will get even richer and average citizens will struggle to buy groceries and pay for medical care, never mind homes.

Keeping our international allies guessing: A+. Will we have any allies left in three years?

Creating havoc and instability in cities with a large immigrant population: A+. So what if around 70% of those swept up in Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have no criminal convictions ? At least we got the other 30%.

Denigrating as many opposition voices as possible: A+. Attack universities, defund public broadcasting, prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion, restrict voting rights, ban books, sue journalists and disable support for education at all levels.

Disregard for future generations and the effects of climate change: A+. Roll back restrictions on fossil fuel and disable support for renewable energy resources. Decrease staff protecting our national parks.

Ruling with intimidation and threats: A+. Exhibit A: Jan. 6, 2021. Exhibit B: Some Republican lawmakers are OK with Exhibit A.

Breaking with American traditions and founding principles: A+. Who needs three branches of government anyway when you have a genius at the reins? Constitution? Oh, that old thing?

Normalizing unethical behavior, name-calling and blatant lying coming from the president of the United States: A+++. Gotta give it to him: He really is a genius at this.

Laura Owen, Santa Monica

To the editor: Economy: The stock market’s up, but more than 60,000 tech workers have been laid off, tourism’s down $29 billion and tariffs are crushing small businesses. “Historic” trade deals are repairs covered in flattery for Trump’s own mess. Grade: D.

Domestic policy: His talking points don’t make America safer, healthier or smarter. Grade: C-.

Immigration: Deportations are down , but cruelty is up — snatching citizens, legal residents and people already in the system. Nothing about this makes us safer. Grade: F.

Law: Those “ludicrous” injunctions from lower courts are more reasoned than the Supreme Court’s shadow docket rulings. Grade: C.

Foreign policy: Aiding ethnic cleansing in Gaza isn’t “rewarding friends.” Delaying Iran’s program (maybe only by months) isn’t safety. Grade: C.

Charla Myers, Santa Monica

To the editor: On my grading scale, Trump gets an F for empathy, an F for honesty and an F for just plain human decency. And clearly, he does not play well with others.

Joyce Altschule-Pisarev, Long Beach