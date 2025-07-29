Letters to the Editor: To redistrict or not to redistrict? Readers are divided on Newsom’s proposal

To the editor: As a Democrat (in terms of party) and a democrat (in terms of my belief in democracy), I strenuously oppose the idea to reverse, even temporarily, California’s voter mandate for independently drawn political districts. This article aptly describes the risks of such a maneuver ( “California Democrats may target GOP congressional districts to counter Texas,” July 25).

The proposed Texas gerrymandering is just one of the ways the governments of Texas and other states continue their dishonorable, undemocratic and marginally legal efforts to achieve Republican victories. Examples are rules that suppress voter registration, barriers to casting a ballot and state supervision of local elections where Republicans have lost. If not through gerrymandering, they will continue to find ways to cheat.

Adherence to the will of California voters for independent redistricting is not “holier than thou” as Gov. Gavin Newsom suggests. Indeed, Democrats need to be putting up the best fight possible right now. But, a “win” in this fight is a losing proposition long term. In support of democratic principles, let’s please not walk into this Texas sewer.

Carla St. Romain, Pasadena

To the editor: Bravo, columnist George Skelton ( “Newsom responds to Trump’s gutter politics,” July 28). President Trump is dragging this country into the gutter. The voters couldn’t have seen this coming 15 years ago when Proposition 20 was on the ballot, but since we’re there now, are we supposed to just wallow, swallowing the bile while still believing we’re the better angels? What has that gotten us thus far? Only more insults and threats.

Fight on, Newsom. That’s the spirit!

Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth

To the editor: I voted for nonpartisan redistricting because I thought, and still think, it’s the right thing to do. However, in the face of Texas’ move to brazenly redistrict to keep control of the House of Representatives with the GOP, I see no need to stand by and let California be run over.

Newsom must come to the defense of California with new districts. There is no glory or reasonableness in standing in front of the House of Representatives shouting, “We are holier than Texas.”

Charles M. Weisenberg, Sherman Oaks