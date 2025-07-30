Letters to the Editor: It’s always been an uphill battle to secure disability rights. Under Trump, it’s ‘scary’

Then-President Biden greets advocates at an anniversary celebration in 2023 of the Americans With Disabilities Act in Washington.

To the editor: The 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act did truly help those with disabilities ( “The Americans With Disabilities Act changed my life. Now my generation needs to fight for it,” July 26). As a special education teacher and disabilities services provider starting in the 1970s, I have seen an uphill battle in providing and promoting civil rights for the disabled. At that time, those students with “observable” disabilities were sometimes given meager consideration. Those with “hidden” conditions such as learning disabilities, autism and a myriad of other cognitive and psychological disorders were never addressed.

In 1973, the Rehabilitation Act added several sections that advocated for the disabled, and in 1975, the Education for All Handicapped Children Act was implemented. These were important moves that supported the disability rights movement.

In my 43 years in disability education, I have witnessed and celebrated disabled individuals flourishing because of the reasonable accommodations and equal access that the ADA and its precursors mandated. With education and Medicare funding on the chopping block, and our current president openly mocking the disabled, it’s become scary. The fight continues.

Advertisement

Judy Marks, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: My life and the lives of thousands of other disabled people have been positively affected by all the inalienable rights written in the ADA.

The bill allowed our community to thrive in schools with individualized education programs and student inclusion. We were given equal opportunities in the workplace with accessible modifications. We had greater freedom with more outdoor access thanks to added curb cuts and building entrances and exits that accommodate the disabled.

I live in an apartment building for independent-living residents. Many depend on in-home supportive services for their independence. What will become of these services under this administration?

Advertisement

Weakening the ADA would be a backward step. Why would the most powerful country in the world choose to go backward?

Julie Inman, Irvine

..

To the editor: My heart goes out to those who truly need the assistance that has been afforded by the ADA. However, too many small businesses have been the targets of “gotcha” lawsuits stemming from abuse of this law. Many of those filing these “gotcha” suits have only one goal in mind: enriching themselves. Loopholes in the ADA must be fixed, or these frivolous and expensive lawsuits will continue to harm California and its small businesses.

Senate Bill 84 aims to address these abuses. It is essential that the reform legislation receives a fair hearing, answering the pleas of many small-business owners across the state.

Advertisement

Barry E. Zanck, Newport Beach