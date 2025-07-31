Letters to the Editor: Billionaires could be the unlikely savior of public radio amid Congress’ cuts

To the editor: The Trump administration’s cuts to NPR and PBS are another signal that the White House is trying (and in some cases, succeeding) to control the media ( “California’s NPR and PBS stations will cut staff and programs after funding slashed,” July 29). The $1.1-billion cut is obviously a lot of money and will be difficult to make up.

One idea would be for one of our billionaires to step up and donate to avoid the inevitable damage to our country that comes from a weakened public radio, especially in the rural areas. And if one billionaire is not willing to shoulder the contribution, maybe several of them could join forces. Contributing some of their money wouldn’t affect their lifestyle very much, and they’d benefit psychologically from their own generosity. It would also show their gratitude for the economic system that enabled them to become ultrarich.

In the absence of billionaires’ contributions, it’s up to those of us in the middle class to make small but invaluable contributions to fill the gap created by the shortsighted and vindictive actions of the president and the Republican-dominated Congress.

Domenico Maceri, San Luis Obispo