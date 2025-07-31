Letters to the Editor: Child care must not be forgotten as L.A. rebuilds after the fires

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times covered a report that the L.A. wildfires caused $51.7 billion in residential damage largely affecting the Palisades, not yet including a figure for the Eaton fire ( “January wildfire damage could total $51.7 billion within L.A. city limits,” July 28). No doubt, the devastation to both communities is staggering. I can’t help but wonder how child care fits into accounts of the total damage.

Child care is a critical part of infrastructure. It supports the economy, parents and children. The loss of facilities is only the beginning. The loss and serious damage to more than 100 total child-care sites exacerbates an already strained system, hurting families, children and our workforce.

The data give us one measure of what needs attention in this time of rebuilding. We cannot forget about the fires’ effect on our children and the ages 0-3 care system we all depend on. As we rebuild our resilient communities, we can’t leave our children behind — and that means we can’t leave child care behind.

Cristina Alvarado, Los Angeles

This writer is executive director of the nonprofit Child Care Alliance Los Angeles.