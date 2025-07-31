Letters to the Editor: Criticism of Israel on college campuses isn’t inherently antisemitic

To the editor: The U.S. government has pressured Columbia University to pay fines and introduce controversial policies because of what it labels antisemitism ( “Columbia genocide scholar may leave over new definition of antisemitism. She’s not alone,” July 28). But criticism of the Israeli government’s policies, and of the country itself, is not a reflection of antisemitism, just as criticism of the United States and its Republican-majority government and its policies is not anti-Christian. Both countries allow dissent, and we have witnessed massive protests against both governments by citizens of all stripes.

Two things can be true at once. Hamas militants committed heinous crimes in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, while Israel is arguably committing crimes against humanity in Gaza. There is more than enough criticism to go around of atrocities committed by both Hamas and Israel. Feelings are running high on both sides, but students should not be suspended or expelled from universities for peacefully demonstrating against the Israeli government.

As distasteful and disgusting as some statements have been, the 1st Amendment to the Constitution protects freedom of speech. Yet, the Trump administration’s policies and actions are repressive to basic freedoms. It has taken one side, Israel’s, while scapegoating the other.

Richard Z. Fond, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: Marianne Hirsch, daughter of Holocaust survivors and Columbia scholar, correctly opposed President Trump’s inclusion of criticism of Israel in defining antisemitism. Thousands of Jews worldwide are anti-Zionist (as in, disapproving of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian-sought territories) and we can rest assured they’re likely not antisemitic.

With Columbia University’s suspension or expulsion of nearly 80 students who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, we may reasonably fear that President Trump is steadily marching toward making pro-Palestinian or anti-Zionist protest or commentary a detainable offense for any citizen.

Phil Barnes, San Pedro

To the editor: The federal shakedown of universities continues. Cornell, Harvard — and now the White House extortion ring has come for the West Coast ( “UCLA violated Jewish students’ civil rights with ‘deliberate indifference,’ feds say,” July 29).

The government wants to suppress free speech and student protests. It wants to intimidate the faculty’s teaching and writing. Instead of opening young minds to opposing views and critical thinking, it wants to impose a government group-think mentality and stifle free expression.

Blackmailers are never satisfied. They return at the slightest perceived infraction. Don’t let the Trump administration hit the mute button in higher education.

Donna Sloan, Los Angeles

To the editor: One would have thought the Democrats would have been the defenders of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that makes it illegal to discriminate against race, color or religion, whether in the workplace or on school campuses. Not so. It took the Republicans to take action against antisemitism on college campuses. While Democrats took the “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” stance against antisemitism, Republicans are actually doing something about it.

Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: How truly sad to see the Department of Justice leveling such charges against my alma mater. Former UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block’s attempts to control the chaotic situation may have not worked as successfully as hoped, but to assert that the situation was due to antisemitic bias on the part of the campus administration seems like a ridiculous stretch.

Noel Johnson, Glendale