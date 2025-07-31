Letters to the Editor: ‘The sunk cost fallacy is strong with MAGA’

To the editor: Blame the advisors. When the great leader disappoints, always blame the advisors ( “Why MAGA’s ideologues can’t always get what they want,” July 29).

After Mao Zedong died, his failings were largely placed on Madame Mao and the rest of the “Gang of Four.” The “great helmsman” could never be held responsible, despite having absolute power.

On a less “deaths of millions” note, Yoko Ono has always been held responsible for breaking up the Beatles. Maybe John Lennon was a grown man who could make up his own mind. There’s a thought.

Advertisement

These are just the mental gymnastics required to avoid blaming the person in charge. For supporters to turn on President Trump would mean admitting they were wrong, something the far right would avoid doing at all costs. The sunk cost fallacy is strong with MAGA.

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar