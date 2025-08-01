Letters to the Editor: Nothing good will come of Trump’s executive order to force homeless off the streets

To the editor: I can help you make sense of President Trump’s order to force people off the streets and into hospitals ( “Trump’s order on homelessness gets it all wrong, and here’s why,” July 25). He has already cut federal funds to mental health care and substance abuse recovery. He wants to cut federally subsidized housing too. There already aren’t enough hospital beds to accommodate patients now, and he hasn’t offered to pay for more.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this was the first step in his plan to complain that certain states are not getting enough people off the streets, so they’ll have to be “treated” in his immigrant detention camps — something that he is spending federal money on expanding and which benefits private companies that donated to him . He has shown us who he is; believe him. Nothing good comes out of this executive order.

Linda Reynolds, Northridge