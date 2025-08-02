Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris would’ve been the governor to protect California’s future

To the editor: I’m sorry former Vice President Kamala Harris decided not to run for governor of California ( “Kamala Harris says she is not running for California governor,” July 30). She is the only Democrat who has the total package to protect California’s future. Harris has the character; the state, local and national political skills; and the necessary experience, expertise and leadership to fight President Trump and the tactics he’s trying to use to get California to bend the knee.

Harris is a statesman respected by leaders around the world, where character, trust, integrity, truth and commitment matter. And in her presidential bid to lead the country, she had a solid domestic agenda that Trump dismissed with lies about his own abilities.

California needs “Gov. Harris,” a governor who would know about our struggles with the homelessness crisis, high home-buying costs, high costs of living and how to protect our economy and people from being attacked by the Trump administration. Hopefully, Harris will reconsider her decision not to run for governor and recognize her leadership is necessary here.

Donald Peppars, Pomona

To the editor: Harris has nothing to prove to anyone. Her record speaks for itself. She served California with distinction as attorney general and senator. Her service as vice president of the United States has only amplified that impact on a national and global scale.

Speculation or political noise, the truth is clear: She’s already made history and more importantly, she’s made a difference. She ran an inspiring campaign for president and the masses are now realizing the kind of leadership we missed. Whatever her next steps may be, her voice, experience and advocacy are needed and appreciated.

Conrad Angel Corral, Cathedral City

To the editor: It was mildly surprising to note that Harris will not seek the California governor’s seat. One would have thought she would see it as a stepping stone to the presidency. But on the front page of the California section, the apparent reason comes to light with a story about how a 2026 governorship would interfere with the timeline for the next presidential nomination cycle ( “By scrapping bid for California governor, Harris boosts White House prospects — if she runs,” July 30).

Columnist Mark Z. Barabak posits that she wouldn’t want to enter the presidential cycle as a sitting governor if she won. Really? As Barabak points out, other governors have.

The Democrats would be insane to even consider her for their nomination after the results of the 2024 election. But don’t underestimate them.

Joseph A. Lea, Mission Viejo

To the editor: Two words for Harris regarding her option to run for president: please don’t ( “Run for president? Start a podcast? Tackle AI? Kamala Harris’ options are wide open,” July 31). We need new leadership, someone who can demonstrate understanding and empathy for both parties as well as offering solutions that meet a wider variety of needs. A reaction to the current administration is not what’s needed. A new vision that includes both parties is.

Dan Brumer, Encino