Letters to the Editor: City council meetings exist to address the issues, not for profanity or racism

To the editor: Armando Herman, Wayne Spindler and Stacey Segarra-Bohlinger are allowed to protest speech restrictions at Los Angeles City Council meetings ( “L.A. City Council bans N-word and C-word at meetings,” July 30). That said, people go to council meetings to address issues important to them and their community — not to listen to profanity, racism or even singing.

The three mentioned in the article may think they are upholding free speech, but in reality, they just come across as self-important.

Jeffrey Teets, Lakewood