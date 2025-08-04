Letters to the Editor: Democrats are alienating men? Maybe those men should ‘grow up’

To the editor: Am I to understand in reading contributing writer Matt K. Lewis’ column that the Democrats should cater to the insecurities of men who have trouble with empathy and compassion ( “The left should stop harping on men. That drives them to Trump,” Aug. 1)? Maybe it’s time to grow up. If there is too much wokeness in calling it “toxic masculinity,” maybe it would help to change it to “men who behave like boys.”

Stephen Guthrie, Fillmore