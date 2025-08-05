Letters to the Editor: A few ‘simple steps’ to help alleviate abuse of lien filings

Team Kia of El Cajon is among the businesses in California targeted by people who file false UCC liens.

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times has reported on this issue before, and it seems obvious that a few simple steps could potentially alleviate much of the problem ( “With fake liens, antigovernment agitators aim to damage political opponents’ credit, careers,” July 30).

Filing a false lien should be a felony in every state. The filing fee should be cheap (e.g., tens of dollars) but filing should require affirmation of truthfulness, similar to tax filing, and should remind the filer that it is a felony to file falsely. And of course, filing should notify the target. Prosecutors should additionally charge abusers with harassment.

Randall Gellens, San Diego