Letters to the Editor: ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ a paragon of family and conservative values? Yeah, right

To the editor: In his studied criticism of the new Adam Sandler flick, contributing writer Josh Hammer recommends “Happy Gilmore 2” to those who cherish family values — apparently, those such as strong language, crude and sexual material and partial nudity ( “Happy Gilmore, icon of conservative family values,” Aug. 1)

I also love his endorsement of nepotism as commitment to family, evidenced by the casting of Sandler’s wife and kids in minor roles. He suggests this is a way to “do right by the next generation” (President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s failure to create a lasting peace in the Middle East notwithstanding).

But the biggest howler in this piece is his reminder that a life well lived does not “exalt the self.” Hammer brands that as a “traditional conservative message,” although I am guessing that doesn’t apply to the possible new namesake of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts?

Advertisement

R.C. Price, Ventura