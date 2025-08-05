Letters to the Editor: There are still too many questions facing hydrogen energy projects

A view of construction at the new Avina Clean Hydrogen Facility in Vernon, slated for opening this fall.

To the editor: This article starts by saying that hydrogen is a source of energy ( “The energy source that could survive Trump’s attack on California’s green ambitions,” Aug. 1). This is false. Hydrogen stores electrical energy produced elsewhere (at a solar or wind farm). The round-trip efficiency of green hydrogen energy is currently about 30%-50% , compared with the 80%-90% efficiency of battery storage.

We do not find out until the 11th paragraph that it is energy- and water-intensive. In the 14th paragraph, we learn that this facility will electrolyze water with machines powered by clean energy (rather than the more common process of methane steam reformation). That makes it green if the electricity is renewable.

The Los Angeles Times has published many articles about the coming electrical crisis caused by data centers, electric vehicles, electric heating and cooling, etc. Where will all of this additional clean energy come from? Where are the hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks? Are these cheaper than equivalent battery-powered trucks? Will truckers be willing to drive to Vernon every day to refuel? There are electric “refueling” stations throughout the L.A. basin.

Green hydrogen always reminds me of low-tar cigarettes. This is an attempt by a dying industry (in this case, the fossil fuel industry) to extend its business model as long as possible — with the promise that someday, green hydrogen will appear.

Sanford Krasner, Altadena

To the editor: One sentence in this article stopped me in my tracks: “The water used in the process — about 30,000 to 40,000 gallons per day — will come entirely from Vernon’s groundwater, with no imported supplies.”

When was the last time groundwater was replenished, i.e., when was the last time it rained? When will it rain again? What about the subsidence from sucking out all that (limited) groundwater? Where do Vernon’s groundwater boundaries end and neighbors’ begin? Has anyone addressed these questions?

While I would love to see more practical alternative energy sources, robbing Peter to pay Paul doesn’t seem like the way to go.

Linda Shahinian, Culver City