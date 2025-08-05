Letters to the Editor: Trump’s firing of jobs data official an obvious example of ‘shooting the messenger’

To the editor: Another headline for this story could be, “President Trump fires competent government official because he didn’t like her accurate jobs report” ( “A raging Trump digs in on his trade war, fires official after brutal jobs report,” Aug. 1). Or, as some say, he’s shooting the messenger because he doesn’t like seeing job numbers that reflect a damaged economy.

Erika McEntarfer is a career civil servant known for her professionalism and accuracy who has worked as a labor economist for the federal government for two decades and was approved as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics by the Senate in a bipartisan 86-8 vote. Even current Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio voted for her .

Dismissing data, facts and professional opinions, Trump asserts the numbers are “faked.” This view and approach by a president are very dangerous. The government’s reliance on the many competent career employees who report on current and developing data in so many areas of importance, from medical data to military information, is jeopardized by Trump’s self-serving fictions.

Advertisement

Michael H. Miller, Pasadena

..

To the editor: What did Trump think would happen when he sent an oligarch with a metaphorical “chain saw” to eviscerate federal agencies? Answer: A lot of people are out of work. An unpleasant statistic.

What did Trump think would happen when he sent troops of masked agents into Southern California to mostly take brown-skinned people, without due process, from our streets? Answer: a massive loss of workers in the food industry, elder care, child care, construction and more. Another unpleasant statistic.

Trump’s apparent solution: hire a new spokesperson for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, one who knows how to lie in MAGA speak.

Advertisement

Suzanne Schechter, Oxnard