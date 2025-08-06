Letters to the Editor: California can’t take all the blame for Las Vegas’ tourism decline

To the editor: Staff writer Terry Castleman asserts that “Californians could be responsible for a significant portion of the decline in Vegas tourism” ( “Las Vegas is down on its luck as tourism drops. Why it’s kind of California’s fault,” Aug. 4). Although this may be true, the article does not go into other factors as to why tourism in Las Vegas has significantly declined.

Before tourism in Vegas decreased, its expenses were already high, from fast food combo meals costing at least $30 to cocktails pricing at $25, not to mention the typical price of a hotel room being more than $160 per night. With Californians dealing with our own economic struggles, Vegas is just way too expensive to vacation to, which could also be a major reason for Vegas tourism declining.

Madison Fujimoto, Gardena

..

To the editor: Castleman’s article on tourism being down in Las Vegas should be a wake-up call to and an opportunity for California. We know that the world is not enamored with President Trump .

Advertisement

But we still need tourism, so let’s set ourselves apart from Trump’s America. All tourists to California should get an across-the-board 10% reduction on hotel rooms, meals, ride-share services and tickets to museums and theme parks. Let’s put the welcome mat out to the world.

Chuck Heinz, West Hills