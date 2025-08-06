Letters to the Editor: Mono Lake should’ve been ‘saved’ decades ago. We need to make that a reality

To the editor: Mono Lake was supposedly “saved” way back in 1994 with the landmark California Supreme Court decision. But 31 years later, the water level in the lake is still not high enough to ensure a healthy ecosystem ( “Decades ago, L.A. was ordered to take less water to save Mono Lake. But the city remains far from a key goal,” Aug. 4).

The L.A. Department of Water and Power needs to abide by the spirit of the court’s decision and the orders by the State Water Resources Control Board. If more water was released down the streams into the lake, the lake could rise to the targeted 6,392-foot level, and the belief that it was saved could reflect reality.

Christopher Swarth, Mariposa

To the editor: My car sported a blue “Save Mono Lake” bumper sticker for many years. I recall once driving from L.A. to Mono Lake and back in one day, with the aim of returning DWP-sourced water to the lake. Many people came, carrying canisters of tap water that we deposited into Rush Creek.

Now, we need more than symbols. It is time to stop the diversions and find real ways to get to the water levels promised in 1994. Mono Lake is too precious to lose.

Mary Lawrence Test, San Pedro