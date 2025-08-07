Voices
Letters to the Editor: Heat in schools is a real issue. Will our leaders do anything about it?
To the editor: I was a teacher in the San Fernando Valley before its schools had any air conditioning. One day it was so warm, a student put his head down on his desk and said, “Just give me an F, Ms. S, I cannot think.” Heat as a cause of student underperformance is real (“Rising heat is causing students to underperform across the globe,” July 31).
This is another sad effect of climate change that is disproportionately harming those who need the most protection. I don’t have any hope that this administration will combat the issue. I can only hope that our next leader recognizes the severity and puts our best and brightest into action to fix this debilitating crisis.
Carol Spector, Ventura