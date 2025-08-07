Letters to the Editor: Heat in schools is a real issue. Will our leaders do anything about it?

To the editor: I was a teacher in the San Fernando Valley before its schools had any air conditioning. One day it was so warm, a student put his head down on his desk and said, “Just give me an F, Ms. S, I cannot think.” Heat as a cause of student underperformance is real ( “Rising heat is causing students to underperform across the globe,” July 31).

This is another sad effect of climate change that is disproportionately harming those who need the most protection. I don’t have any hope that this administration will combat the issue. I can only hope that our next leader recognizes the severity and puts our best and brightest into action to fix this debilitating crisis.

Carol Spector, Ventura