Letters to the Editor: Trump taking oversight of the L.A. Olympics isn’t a gold-medal idea

To the editor: Oh, great news. President Trump plans to lead the planning of the 2028 Olympics and is already threatening to have the National Guard and military on standby ( “Trump names himself chair of L.A. Olympics task force, sees role for military during Games,” Aug. 5).

What else does he have in mind? I foresee the U.S. team’s uniforms being the usual red, white and blue with a MAGA overlay, and maybe some gold too. The opening ceremony, full of pomp and circumstance, could have Lee Greenwood and the Village People performing and maybe Sydney Sweeney riding a white horse in her American Eagle jeans. Trump will, of course, be carrying the final torch, as he’s as fit as any of the athletes (haven’t his doctors told you?). He will denounce any non-American athlete who wins a medal as rigged and fake news, maybe having Immigration and Customs Enforcement detain them.

Janet Cerswell, Rancho Cucamonga

To the editor: In the Aug. 6 Los Angeles Times, in addition to the headline noting that President Trump will oversee the L.A. Olympics, I saw several others that drew my attention to issues Trump is creating around the world.

The Olympics is a time and place for unity through athletics. Athletes shouldn’t feel fear over entering a country that seems to disrespect anyone who isn’t a white American.

I would vote, right now, to cancel the Olympics in Los Angeles.

Tracy Dash, Oak Park

To the editor: My family and I don’t live in the city of Los Angeles, but we’re all big fans. We live close and stop by often. That said, it seems to me that having the sitting president of the United States lead the planning for the L.A. Games is, quite honestly, not a good idea.

I suppose that it’s pretty much too late for the city to beg off, or to ask for a raincheck for four years down the road. I suspect that the residents have no say in this and, as an outsider, I can only offer our neighbors in L.A. some hastily whipped-up foreboding and honest sympathy.

Doug Stokes, Duarte

To the editor: Yikes! Buyers, contractors and workers, beware.

When Trump takes over the Olympics, will he preside over a slide into bankruptcy, just as he has done with so many of his companies , and fail to pay everyone ?

Robert D. Chickering, Laguna Beach