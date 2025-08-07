Letters to the Editor: Warehouse party shooting a sad reminder of our lack of progress on gun control

An investigation is underway after two people were killed at a warehouse party on 14th Place in downtown Los Angeles.

To the editor: In a statement on the Aug. 4 warehouse party shooting, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said: “This senseless violence and loss of life is devastating and those who are responsible must be held accountable. There will be no tolerance for violence in this city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We will continue to work together to keep L.A. safe” ( “2 dead, 6 wounded in ‘senseless’ mass shooting at warehouse party in downtown L.A.,” Aug. 4).

No slam against Bass intended, but I’m fairly sure her quote could have been copied, almost verbatim, from any number of concerned local politicians 10, 20, 30 or even 50 years ago here in Los Angeles.

Progress on gun control? We have met the enemy and he is us.

R.F. Roswell, Burbank