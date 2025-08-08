Letters to the Editor: Enough harping on the Democrats. What about the ‘spineless’ GOP?

To the editor: I am so tired of hearing people talk about the ailing, aimless Democratic Party ( “Kamala Harris won’t cure what ails the Democratic Party,” Aug. 5). What about the ailing, spineless Republican Party? Without its complete capitulation and fealty to President Trump, this country wouldn’t be in the sorry state it’s in.

The Democrats are fighting back with everything they have at their disposal, but when a large portion of the country no longer believes in truth, science, the law or common decency, it’s almost impossible for them to get their message out. The very people that Trump’s policies are hurting the most don’t even recognize it.

What ails the Democrats is that they care about decency, the law, the common man, fairness and all of the things our country used to stand for. What do Republicans in power care about? Their wallets and, as far as I can tell, absolutely nothing else. Certainly not clean water and air, vaccines, science, legality, helping the less fortunate — the list goes on and on. Democrats are far from perfect, but how do members of the GOP sleep at night?

Advertisement

Tracey Pomerance-Poirier, Chatsworth