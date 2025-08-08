Letters to the Editor: Why aren’t the police stepping in on ICE raids that seemingly defy court orders?

To the editor: If I read the article right, the courts ordered a stop to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “roving patrols” to target immigrants ( “Federal agents use Penske rental truck as ‘Trojan Horse’ to raid Los Angeles Home Depot,” Aug. 6). By my estimations, that makes the raid that took place at a Home Depot with a Penske truck illegal. Yet through all of this, I haven’t read that any police department showed up to stop what was happening.

Somebody needs to explain why, when another illegal act is in progress, we can have a number of police cars there in three to four minutes, but no police cars showed up for this. I always thought illegal is illegal, no matter who’s committing the crime.

Luis Cruz, La Mirada