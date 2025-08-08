Voices
Letters to the Editor: Why aren’t the police stepping in on ICE raids that seemingly defy court orders?
To the editor: If I read the article right, the courts ordered a stop to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “roving patrols” to target immigrants (“Federal agents use Penske rental truck as ‘Trojan Horse’ to raid Los Angeles Home Depot,” Aug. 6). By my estimations, that makes the raid that took place at a Home Depot with a Penske truck illegal. Yet through all of this, I haven’t read that any police department showed up to stop what was happening.
Somebody needs to explain why, when another illegal act is in progress, we can have a number of police cars there in three to four minutes, but no police cars showed up for this. I always thought illegal is illegal, no matter who’s committing the crime.
Luis Cruz, La Mirada