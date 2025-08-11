Letters to the Editor: Family lines are nice, but John Wayne Airport has a more pressing concern

To the editor: It’s nice that John Wayne Airport is adding family-friendly lanes at TSA checkpoints, but what it really needs is more restrooms ( “Family TSA lines launch around the U.S., including at this popular SoCal airport,” Aug. 5). Just about every other major airport in the country has bathrooms within a short distance of every gate. But not John Wayne — maybe one or two in each terminal, and depending on which gate you’re taking off from or landing into, it could be a very long walk to the bathroom.

As a frequent business and leisure traveler in and out of SNA, every time I hear John Wayne rated as one of the top small airports in the country, I can’t help but think of the lack of restrooms. Those who vote for those superlatives must not use SNA often enough to recognize the deficiency. Lack of sufficient restrooms should outweigh all the other good things about it.

Kathi Weiner, Dana Point