Letters to the Editor: UCLA needs to fight back against Trump’s ‘attempted extortion’

To the editor: Inasmuch as the state of California is the largest net tax donor among the 50 states, a fine against one of our major universities is both economically and morally questionable ( “‘Uncharted territory’: Newsom and UC go to battle against Trump’s UCLA sanctions,” Aug. 11).

This is part of the attack on diversity, equity and inclusion. It seems that, if these things must be eradicated, what is sought is a return to segregation. In view of California being a net donor, Californians are to be required to subsidize this shabby attempt at re-segregation.

I want to see the state fight this and, to the extent practicable, to seek not only a dismissal of this dubious fine but also reparation for the expenses of fighting it. It is unfortunate that punitive damages cannot be assessed against the obvious instigator of this attempt at financial penalization for attempting to live up to the statement of equality at the very beginning of the Declaration of Independence.

Bill Seckler, Riverside

To the editor: It really is time to fight back. As a UCLA undergrad and law school alum, I am personally affronted and shocked, but not surprised, by President Trump’s attempted extortion of $1 billion from UCLA. I challenge the UCLA Alumni Assn. (of which I was once a board member), the faculty, the Associated Students (of which I was once president) and the university’s administration to stand up and fight against this blatant attempt by Trump to diminish the power and prestige of leading universities across the country.

Whatever may have occurred during the campus protests over the war in Gaza, UCLA is not antisemitic as a whole and to use this claim as a false basis for the university to come to its knees is sophistry. All Bruins should stand up and fight.

James Stiven, Cardiff

To the editor: The Oxford dictionary defines extortion as “the practice of obtaining something, especially money, through force or threats.” I’d say this describes what our president is doing to a tee. His efforts to extract huge sums of money from UCLA and other prominent universities is disgusting.

I’m sure Trump is thrilled with all the money he is bringing in from tariffs, program cuts, settlements from other universities and law firms and firing staff. Then, he spends federal funds on a new ballroom for the White House and more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents . We, the people, are paying the price with all the cuts to programs that were actually helping us — not to mention the climate of fear and uncertainty that he cultivates on a daily basis.

Joanna Ryder, Hermosa Beach