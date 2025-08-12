Letters to the Editor: Why cut one of the programs designed to mitigate our own fossil-fuel damage?

To the editor: Where to begin with the Environmental Protection Agency’s cuts to the rooftop solar grant program ( “EPA eliminates $7-billion rooftop solar grant program,” Aug. 7)? Let’s start here: “Trump — who received record donations from fossil fuel companies … is making a number of efforts to slow the transition to clean energy while encouraging the use of fossil fuels.” Fossil fuels are the compacted remains of plants and animals from hundreds of millions of years ago that have undergone transformation from heat, pressure, chemical reactions and time. Industrial societies have been burning them rapidly over the past two centuries , increasing the carbon in Earth’s atmosphere with devastating effects across the country and around the globe. Burning oil, coal and gas is a dying industry, and new technologies currently exist to transition us toward a cleaner energy future.

Where to end? I guess by destroying a program designed to help lower our carbon output, support lower-income families and create tens of thousands of jobs. I wonder why I don’t feel great about this plan.

Meredith Rose, Pasadena