Letters to the Editor: Expand Nvidia’s agreement to share revenue with the government to other industries

To the editor: If President Trump is comfortable extracting 15% of Nvidia’s revenue in exchange for allowing its chips to be sold to China, why not expand that concept to other areas (“U.S. will get a 15% cut of Nvidia and AMD chip sales to China under an unusual deal,” Aug. 11)? For example, why not take 10% of the revenue of any business that takes a subsidy from the federal government or share patent rights with any university that accepts federal grants for research projects?

The revenue could be used to create a sovereign wealth fund. In addition to cutting taxes, we need to look for additional sources of revenue to respond to a changing global economy.

June Thompson, Los Angeles

