Letters to the Editor: Mountain lion attack reminds us of the need to peacefully coexist with wildlife

A child was reportedly bitten by a mountain lion in the 32500 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Aug. 10, 2025.

To the editor: The recent mountain lion attack on an 11-year-old girl in Malibu is undoubtedly tragic, but it’s crucial to understand the broader context of human-wildlife conflict (“Mountain lion bites 11-year-old girl then chases her mother and sibling in Malibu,” Aug. 11). As we continue to expand our residential footprint into traditional wildlife habitats, particularly in areas such as Malibu’s canyon regions, we’re creating inevitable points of conflict with native predators.

The reported presence of backyard chickens creates an attractant for wildlife. When we introduce livestock into mountain lion territory, we’re essentially setting the table for these predators.

We need to examine how our choices — from housing development to backyard farming — affect wildlife. Euthanizing this mountain lion represents a failure of coexistence, not of the animal following their natural instincts. Moving forward, we must implement better urban planning policies and reconsider the wisdom of keeping livestock in known mountain lion habitats.

Ben Williamson, Torrance

The writer is executive director of Animal Outlook, a nonprofit that investigates the way agribusinesses treat animals.

