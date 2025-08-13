Letters to the Editor: President is ‘inventing emergencies’ in order to take over local law enforcement

To the editor: During his two presidential campaigns, Donald Trump would say outrageous things to force the media to talk about him and generate visibility for himself in the news cycle (“Trump expands L.A. military tactics by sending National Guard to Washington, D.C.,” Aug. 11). As president, he is doing the same thing: inventing emergencies where none exist. Sending the National Guard and the Marines to Los Angeles and now his attacks on Washington, D.C., are clear examples. And he is not going to stop there. The real question for the media is determining what he is trying to hide from the news cycle and focus on that.

Domenico Maceri, San Luis Obispo

...

To the editor: I believe this latest move is a well-thought-out continuation of Trump’s plan to normalize the presence of federal troops and law enforcement on the streets of America so that when he uses the armed forces to back his unconstitutional attempt to stay in office in 2028, the populace will have already been inured.

Noel Johnson, Glendale

...

To the editor: We should stop talking about whether crime in D.C. has increased or decreased. Crime is not the reason for Trump’s move. It’s just another fake emergency designed to authorize arrests by National Guard troops and FBI agents on the streets of the nation’s capital.

Marcia Goldstein, Laguna Woods

...

To the editor: Another hypocritical move by the Republican president. While his people were destroying the Capitol and threatening to kill then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Vice President Mike Pence, Trump claimed that he did not have the authority to call out the National Guard to restore peace in D.C. Now, in response to normal crime in D.C., he claims he does have the authority.

Shirley Conley, Gardena

...

To the editor: What is striking about Trump not needing permission from any other authority to roll the Guard is that there was no legal, administrative or bureaucratic impediment to him calling out the National Guard on Jan. 6, 2021, when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. All he had to do was pick up the phone.

Bob Walter, Sierra Madre

...

To the editor: Is it legal? Yes, in D.C. Is there a problem with “blood thirst” in the cities? No. But that’s another discussion of a thin argument for inserting federal troops into urban areas. What’s the real motivation? When there is (or may be) another invasion of the Capitol in January 2029, make no doubt who will be in charge of holding the D.C. police and all federal law enforcement at bay.

James Severtson, Reseda

