Letters to the Editor: The road to peace will begin when Israel ends its occupation

To the editor: It’s ironic that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he now wants to take over Gaza by expanding the war and turning over the strip to friendly Arab forces (“Netanyahu says Israel plans to take over all of Gaza in bid to destroy Hamas,” Aug. 7). Netanyahu and his radical religious parties have always wanted the expulsion of Palestinians from the strip.

The world is watching an ongoing genocide in real time. Israel is wiping out cities, schools and universities along with the historical culture of the Gaza people, as it did in the Palestinian villages in 1948. Eliminating Hamas is justification to the West for his barbaric war.

Starvation as a weapon of war is just a continuation of Netanyahu’s war of expulsion and annexing the territories. The U.S. — especially the past and current presidents — has enabled this spoiled child to do as he pleases.

The solution for peace for Israel and the Palestinians has always and will always be for an end to the occupation and freedom for the Palestinians who have endured occupation for 60 years. Is it not enough that Israel has affected the mental and physical future of a generation of children and caused the loss of future doctors, academics and other professionals?

George J. Mouro, Rancho Mirage

To the editor: The Times continues to show the tragic pictures of the children starving in Gaza. My heart goes out to them. My question to The Times is this: Why aren’t you showing the body of a dead Jew who was slaughtered on Oct. 7, 2023, next to the picture of a starving child of Gaza?

It is time for the Arab world to send in an Islamic multi-country army to destroy Hamas. Then the Arabic countries could use their oil wealth to feed the children, allow Israel to withdraw from Gaza and build a peaceful country where there will be no more starving children.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda

