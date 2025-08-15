Letters to the Editor: Habit can claim anything it wants, but In-N-Out is still the king of burgers

To the editor: Sorry, but what even is a Habit (“California’s burger wars heat up as Habit Burger & Grill trolls In-N-Out with new billboard,” Aug. 13.)? It’s not the spot you hit after a football game. It’s not where you land after a weeklong hike in the woods. And it’s certainly not the first burger you grab after flying into LAX from out of state.

That crown belongs to In-N-Out, the undisputed cultural king of California burger chains, no matter what so-called statistics the Habit flashes on a snarky billboard. They can keep pretending this is a real rivalry. I’ll keep devouring Double-Doubles and Animal Fries like a loyal subject.

Charlie Henry, El Segundo

