Letters to the Editor: Witnessing deportations is devastating for children

To the editor: As days pass, Donald Trump continues his presidency and more families and individual lives are affected. His enforcement of mass deportations has various communities fearful of the worst. We hear things online talking about people being taken and put into detention centers. Trump said he wanted to deport “the worst of the worst,” however, among these individuals there are many who come in hopes of having a better future for their children (“Los Angeles public schools to open with unprecedented protections for immigrant children,” Aug. 13).

These recent raids that have occurred all over the states are specifically affecting the minds of the younger generation, having to see the families of friends, people online and even sometimes their own family be separated. The children are now living in a world in which they have to be scared they won’t see their families anymore. This is bringing them so much stress, anxiety and depression.

Seeing firsthand how bad this can affect our children is a sad and scary thing to witness. It’s something we shouldn’t have to be living through, but sadly it’s the reality in the world we live in today.

Naraly Mendoza-Rosales, Compton

...

To the editor: I could not be more proud of the LAUSD for showing the world that some people who live in the United States of America still believe in human rights.

Dawn Sharp, Claremont