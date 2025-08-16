Letters to the Editor: Finally, the Democrats are done with being pushed around

To the editor: We’re in for an exciting new season in the nonstop war between the Republican Bad Boys Club and the Democratic Nice Guys Bleeding Hearts team ( “Newsom calls for special November election to block Trump from ‘rigging’ 2026 midterms,” Aug. 14).

The Bad Boys, currently captained by the baddest Bad Boy, President Trump, have long dominated the field, their star players scoring almost at will against Dem defenses that generally are no stronger than murmured appeals to reason and morality.

What’s new is that the Nice Guys have started to rumble. They’re leading their supporters away from tired old tactics, like the one Robert Frost saw half a century ago: “A liberal is a man too broadminded to take his own side in a quarrel.”

The Democrats’ bench appears to be strengthening across the nation. For example, from California there are Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla and former Rep. Katie Porter — she of white board and pointed marker eager to continue poking holes in weak arguments.

From Illinois, there is Gov. JB Pritzker. From Pennsylvania, there is Gov. Josh Shapiro. From New York, there are Gov. Kathy Hochul, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And from Vermont there is reliably combative Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The trend is clear: Democrats are through with being pushed around.

Thomas Egan, Costa Mesa

To the editor: We are not living in normal times. The occupant of the White House has said out loud that he hates Democrats. He wants a single-party-run country — one controlled by MAGA. Newsom’s attempt to fight back against red states that want to gerrymander Democrats out of existence is viewed by some as stooping to the level of those states.

The problem is that people without morals cannot be convinced to play by established norms. In 2016 we heard the words “if they go low, we go high,” and we see how that worked out. Should we continue to hobble ourselves to show our moral superiority, or do we do what’s necessary to fight back against fascists?

Les Hartzman, Los Angeles