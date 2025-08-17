Letters to the Editor: The U.S. can’t solve climate crisis alone, but that’s no reason to do nothing

To the editor: Writing something doesn’t make it so ( “A climate report without denial and without excessive alarm bells,” Aug. 14). There is , in fact, “convincing evidence that U.S. hurricanes, tornadoes, floods or droughts have become more frequent or intense in recent decades” (note that contributing writer Veronique de Rugy omits mention of fires, where I gather there is even more undeniable evidence). The cost of doing nothing will far exceed the cost of aggressive energy transition and carbon reduction. The fact that the U.S. cannot alone meet this challenge is hardly a reason not to demonstrate global leadership in this context.

Thomas Bliss, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Kudos to the Los Angeles Times for printing this column about a fair and balanced assessment of climate change, its effects and what we can do about it. This type of discussion is critical for we the people and our elected representatives to navigate an informed path through the minefield of politicized misinformation about climate change.

Climate change is happening, but it is not “the end of the world.” It’s just another challenge among many in a future faced with water shortages, potential depopulation, war-caused malnutrition, etc.

Advertisement

Misallocation of our time, money and intellectual capital by means of politicized decision-making in facing these various challenges could be disastrous.

Dennis Gimian, Irvine

..

To the editor: De Rugy mentions the Climate Working Group that wrote the report that Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright commissioned to assess the current state of climate science. Somehow, she fails to name the members of the group. Well, here they are: John Christy, Judith Curry, Steven Koonin, Ross McKitrick and Roy Spencer. Look them up and you will see they live in the world of climate change denial. Given the people chosen for the report, the results should surprise no one. The real harm this report does is to sow further doubt in the mind of the public, thereby delaying actions that would spare us from the worst effects of climate change.

Charles Petithomme, Burbank