Letters to the Editor: Architect behind Capitol Records building was also a great teacher

To the editor: In 1985, I joined a UCLA Cooperative Extension course in landscape architecture (“Louis Naidorf, architect behind L.A.’s iconic Capitol Records Building, dies at 96,” Aug. 14). Our teachers were professionals in the field of architecture, landscape architecture and urban planning.

While many of them were getting to be well-known, or would be very well-known in the future, none stood out more than Louis Naidorf. He could disarm any tension with a joke, could put any student at ease with a kind word and a smile, and was one of the most humble people I’ve ever met.

I once became the subject of one of his stories for a class project, which made me turn bright red. Of course, at the end of his hilarious story, we all laughed together, as Naidorf understood the humor in how he told his story. The world has lost a very great presence and a very great man.

Brett Kiesel, Altadena